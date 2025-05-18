University of the Pacific Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy

Driven by a commitment to achieve excellence since 1955, the Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy trains pharmacists to excel as problem-solvers, innovators and leaders in their careers. By choosing University of the Pacific’s three-year accelerated doctor of pharmacy (PharmD) program, students become part of our legacy of excellence and leadership.

The skill set and clinical experience gained from our PharmD program open new doors to the many settings where pharmacists play a key role -- from hospitals to pharmaceutical research and development. Through each component of our PharmD curriculum, students learn how to become a pharmacist who leads with excellence.

From the first semester, students develop patient-care skills that are integrated throughout the PharmD curriculum, exposing them to the administrative, pharmaceutical, social, behavioral and clinical science aspects of the field of pharmacy. This combination allows students to develop a solid foundation of practical training by gaining patient care experience across a wide variety of settings.

The School is home to a robust interprofessional education (IPE) curriculum that supports PharmD students. Through IPE, students engage in case-based learning, simulations, peer teaching, telehealth simulations and innovative gaming techniques such as escape room scenarios. They also apply teamwork skills and learned concepts in interprofessional practice experiences during their Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experiences (IPPE) and Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experiences (APPE).

Success-centered

The Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy is committed to the success of our students. To ensure that each of our PharmD graduates are prepared for their careers, we offer a first-of-its- kind, immersive three-week residential California Practice Standards and Jurisprudence Examination (CPJE) and North American Pharmacist Licensure Exam (NAPLEX) preparatory program.

This comprehensive program is designed to build on students’ strengths through targeted practice sessions and engaging reviews and complements other available resources. In their third year, all students also complete “Rx Prep” to begin early preparation for licensure exams.

Research driven

At Pacific, students have the opportunity to work alongside faculty members on cutting-edge research. Current projects focus on novel drug delivery systems, innovative drug design and forward- thinking approaches to patient care. Our faculty have also earned international recognition for their research on diabetes and consumer products.

Diverse career possibilities

While pursuing their PharmD, students can customize their education through two distinct and dynamic pathways: clinical pharmacology and entrepreneurship.

The clinical pharmacology pathway prepares students with a comprehensive understanding of clinical drug development and equips them to contribute to evidence-based decision-making in drug therapy and development.

The entrepreneurship pathway provides future scientists with a strong foundation in pharmaceutical business operations and the entrepreneurial skills needed to launch and lead ventures focused on novel drug products and medical devices.

The School’s dual-degree programs combine the clinical training of the PharmD with immersive research through the Pharmaceutical and Chemical Sciences Program, preparing PharmD/MS and PharmD/PhD graduates for high- demand roles in industry and academia.

Learn more and apply today at Pacific.edu/PharmD

NAME OFINSTITUTION

University of the Pacific

NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM

Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy

SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN

Berit Gundersen, PharmD

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED

1851

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED

1955

TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT

530

PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED

Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD)

Pathways:

Clinical pharmacology

Entrepreneurship

Dual-degrees:

PharmD/MS

PharmD/PhD

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS

3 years

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS

In 2024, following a rigorous review, the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) granted Pacific’s doctor of pharmacy program an eight-year reaccreditation.

RANKINGS

#1–first 3-year accelerated doctor of pharmacy program in the nation

#1–ASHP PGY1 residency match in CA

#2–NAPLEX passage rate in CA

#4–CPJE passage rate in CA

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM

2025-26: $235,784

$90,384 – First Year (3 semesters)

$87,744 – Second Year (3 semesters)

$57,656 – Third Year (2 semesters)

APPLICATION DEADLINES

Final application deadline: June 6, 2025

Tony Williams, Director of Recruitment

Office of Pharmacy Admission

209.932.3600

pharmdadmission@pacific.edu

Pacific.edu/PharmD