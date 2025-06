Dan Fogelman’s clues to ‘Paradise’ Season 2: Jane’s backstory, the outside world and more

In the latest episode of “The Envelope” video podcast, we sit down with “Paradise” creator Dan Fogelman in front of a live audience at the Newport Beach TV Festival to hear what he has planned for Season 2 of Hulu’s buzzy dystopian drama and much more.