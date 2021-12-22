Advertisement
Podcast: On track to become a doctor — or not

The Tommy Trojan statue at the USC campus
Starting college as a pre-med doesn’t necessarily mean finishing that way.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
For a few days this week, we’re highlighting the work of students from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Maya Abu-Zahra started college with every intention of becoming a doctor. But about half of pre-med students end up choosing a different path. Today, she brings us down two of those paths, speaking with former pre-meds who ended up in very different careers.

Host: USC student Maya Abu-Zahra

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Lauren Raab. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
