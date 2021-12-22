Podcast: On track to become a doctor — or not
For a few days this week, we’re highlighting the work of students from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.
Maya Abu-Zahra started college with every intention of becoming a doctor. But about half of pre-med students end up choosing a different path. Today, she brings us down two of those paths, speaking with former pre-meds who ended up in very different careers.
Host: USC student Maya Abu-Zahra
