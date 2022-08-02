Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: A Haitian Odyssey, Episode 1: Texas

Haiti earthquake 2010
Fires burn in downtown Port–au–Prince, Haiti, a week after a devastating earthquake in 2010.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

We bring you Episode 1 of “Line in the Land,” a new podcast from Texas Public Radio and the Houston Chronicle that explores the human story behind the Haitians traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border in search of a better life. Read the full transcript here.

Hosts: Joey Palacios with Texas Public Radio and Elizabeth Trovall with the Houston Chronicle.

More reading:

Advertisement

Inside the brutal 10,000-mile journey Haitian migrants make in search of a home

Podcast: Our nation’s Haitian double standard

Opinion: Helping one child at a time in Haiti 10 years after the devastation

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts World & NationImmigration and the Border

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement