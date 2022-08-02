Podcast: A Haitian Odyssey, Episode 1: Texas

We bring you Episode 1 of “Line in the Land,” a new podcast from Texas Public Radio and the Houston Chronicle that explores the human story behind the Haitians traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border in search of a better life. Read the full transcript here.

Hosts: Joey Palacios with Texas Public Radio and Elizabeth Trovall with the Houston Chronicle.

