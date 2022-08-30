After displacement from Haiti, an exodus from South America and an epic journey through the Americas, what became of Haitians’ American dream? Today, in the final episode of the “Line in the Land” podcast, produced by Texas Public Radio and the Houston Chronicle, we hear from Haitian migrants about where they ended up. Read the full transcript here.

Hosts: Joey Palacios of Texas Public Radio and Elizabeth Trovall of the Houston Chronicle

More reading:

