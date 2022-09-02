The Times podcast: An unprecedented use of Mexico’s military

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came into office promising to get the military off the streets. Instead, he has more than doubled its numbers. He claims there’s just no other way to handle Mexico’s narco-violence.

Today, we look at Mexico’s delicate dance with its military. It’s an institution that’s among the most trusted in the nation, and potentially its most dangerous. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum

