The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Pt. 6: The End

The Colorado River is supposed to end at the Gulf of California but hasn’t done so for decades. A joint effort between the United States and Mexico seeks to change that.

Advertisement

In the final episode of our Colorado River series, we travel to the Colorado River Delta to see what’s happening. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times water reporter Ian James

More reading:

A pulse of water revives the dry Colorado River Delta

The river’s end: Amid Colorado water cuts, Mexico seeks to restore its lost oasis

Listen to our special Colorado River series here