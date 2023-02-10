The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Pt. 6: The End
Listen to this episode of The Times:
The Colorado River is supposed to end at the Gulf of California but hasn’t done so for decades. A joint effort between the United States and Mexico seeks to change that.
In the final episode of our Colorado River series, we travel to the Colorado River Delta to see what’s happening. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times water reporter Ian James
More reading:
A pulse of water revives the dry Colorado River Delta
The river’s end: Amid Colorado water cuts, Mexico seeks to restore its lost oasis
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.