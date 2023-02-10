Advertisement
The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Pt. 6: The End

Colorado River Delta
Conservationist Mateo Sanchez uses a net to collect specimens in a Colorado River Delta estuary. A release of water from the canal into the riverbed began in May 2022 and reached parts of the delta that are normally bone dry. The flow is part of a recent amendment to the Colorado River Compact that allots river water for restoration, conservation and scientific efforts in Mexico.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
The Colorado River is supposed to end at the Gulf of California but hasn’t done so for decades. A joint effort between the United States and Mexico seeks to change that.

In the final episode of our Colorado River series, we travel to the Colorado River Delta to see what’s happening. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times water reporter Ian James

More reading:

A pulse of water revives the dry Colorado River Delta

The river’s end: Amid Colorado water cuts, Mexico seeks to restore its lost oasis

Listen to our special Colorado River series here

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
