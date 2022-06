California cuisine is having a moment in Europe

Across the Atlantic, every month brings a new restaurant, chef or menu imported from Los Angeles or San Francisco. In the last year, L.A. chefs Nancy Silverton of Mozza Restaurant Group and Kris Yenbamroong of Night + Market have opened locations in London. Eggslut, the brioche egg sandwich chain that began as an L.A. food truck, now has three cafes in the city.