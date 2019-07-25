Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Justice Department will execute inmates for first time since 2003

Atty. Gen. William Barr
Atty. Gen. William Barr speaks during a tour of a federal prison in Edgefield, S.C., this month.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 25, 2019
7:53 AM
WASHINGTON — 

The Justice Department says it will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003.

The department says five inmates will be executed starting in December.

In 2014, President Obama directed the department to conduct a review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs. That review resulted in what effectively was a freeze on executions.

The department says the Bureau of Prisons has completed the review and the executions can continue.

