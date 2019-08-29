Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Politics

James Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos, official says

James Comey
The Justice Department’s inspector general says James B. Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with President Trump.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 29, 2019
7:39 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

The Justice Department’s inspector general says former FBI Director James B. Comey violated FBI policies in the handling of memos Comey wrote documenting private conversations with President Trump.

The watchdog office says Comey broke FBI rules by giving a memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the contents with a reporter.

The office also says Comey failed to notify the FBI after he was fired that he had retained some of the memos in a safe at home.

Comey wrote a series of memos about conversations with Trump he says unnerved him. He says he wanted to make a record of the interactions because he was concerned Trump might later lie about them.

Advertisement

The Justice Department has already decided that it won’t prosecute Comey over the matter.

Politics
Justice Department decides not to prosecute James Comey over release of his memos
James Comey
Politics
Justice Department decides not to prosecute James Comey over release of his memos
Former FBI Director James B. Comey won’t be charged with mishandling confidential memos he wrote documenting his interactions with President Trump.

Politics
Newsletters
Get our twice-weekly Politics newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement