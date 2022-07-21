What to watch for: Jan. 6 committee to lay out Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction

What then-President Trump doing as a violent mob raged at the Capitol for more than three hours on Jan. 6, 2021, will be the focus of Thursday’s prime-time hearing by the House committee investigating the insurrection.

Over the previous seven hearings, the committee has made the case that Trump knew he had fairly lost his bid for a second term but chose to churn up accusations of a stolen election anyway, and that he pressured state legislatures and Vice President Mike Pence to break the law to keep him in power.

The panel has also focused on how Trump nearly replaced the acting attorney general with a supporter when the Justice Department wouldn’t back up his false claims of election fraud.

Thursday’s hearing is expected to provide a moment-by-moment accounting of the 187 minutes between when the insurrection began and when Trump released a video on Twitter urging his supporters to withdraw.

“It’s pretty simple. He was doing nothing to actually stop the riot. We’ll go through pretty much minute by minute during that time frame,” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said on CNN, adding that the hearing will include witnesses the public hasn’t heard from, including people who were at the White House during the attack and others who pushed Trump to act.

What others in federal government were doing during the over three-hour window will also play a role in the hearing, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) told MSNBC.

Advertisement

“We will really try to take you into the White House as well as into some of the other actors’ departments and agencies to help lay out what happened in the 187 minutes” Trump didn’t act during the attack on the Capitol, she said.

Luria and Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois will lead Thursday’s presentation. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and will participate remotely via video.

The committee has not officially confirmed Thursday’s witnesses, who are expected to be former White House press aide Sarah Matthews and former deputy national security advisor Matthew Pottinger. Both resigned in response to Trump’s actions on Jan. 6.