In South L.A., protesters hit the streets with brooms and trash bags

Diamond Jones, 28, decided to organize a different protest in South Los Angeles. She asked people to leave their signs at home and instead bring cleaning supplies.

By Jackeline Luna Video Journalist 
June 6, 2020
7:41 PM
Jackeline Luna
