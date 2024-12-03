Colman Domingo on style, the role that scares him and being weirded out by the ‘Dune’ popcorn bucket

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Actor Colman Domingo sits with the L.A. Times’ Very Important Questioner Nicholas Ducassi to answer Very Important Questions about his new film, “Sing Sing,” and discuss popcorn buckets.