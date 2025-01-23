Advertisement
Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong talk about playing Donald Trump and Roy Cohn in “The Apprentice”

By Mark E. Potts
 and Nicholas Ducassi
Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, Oscar nominated for their portrayals of Roy Cohn and Donald Trump in “The Apprentice,” talk about getting into the characters.
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

