Dave Franco explains the keys to a lasting relationship

Evan Twohy, Sarah Goldberg, Himesh Patel, Dave Franco stopped by the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve to talk about their film, “Bubble & Squeak,” relationships, cabbage, smuggling candy and the best way to be executed.