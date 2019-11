Lucas goes on a Tijuana taco crawl with L.A.’s most exciting taqueros | Off Menu

This week, Lucas is joined by the guys behind Tacos 1986, Jorge “Joy” Alvarez Tostado and Victor Delgado. The guys caravan across the border southbound to Joy and Victor’s hometown of Tijuana to visit the places that influenced the style that Tacos 1986 employs in Los Angeles. Lucas also gets bitten by an adorable dog.