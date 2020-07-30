LAUSD mass coronavirus testing logistics

LAUSD is among the school districts offering distance learning only this fall.



Superintendent Austin Beutner says schools are unsafe to reopen until widespread coronavirus testing is available for students and employees – but is that even possible?



LA Times science and medicine reporter Emily Baumgaertner looked into what it would take to roll out a large-scale COVID-19 testing program on school campuses.