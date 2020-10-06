LA Times Today: President Trump’s COVID-19 treatments

Since President Trump’s COVUD-19 diagnosis was revealed on Friday, the world has been watching to see how his illness might progress.



Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, executive chairman of the LA Times, joins us to talk about the president’s treatment. He’s also a surgeon and scientist who’s spent his career fighting cancer and infectious diseases. He’s the chief executive of NantWorks and is an owner or investor in other companies researching immunotherapies for COVID-19.