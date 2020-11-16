LA Times Today: DDT dumping ground

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A new LA Times investigation is unraveling a toxic mystery in the coastal waters off Catalina.



It’s a tale of how the ocean became a dumping ground for DDT—a now-banned pesticide—which largely remained a buried secret until a new generation of scientists discovered it.



LA Times environmental reporter Rosanna Xia wrote about their findings.