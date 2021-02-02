LA Times Today: Predicting the end of COVID-19

Last October, it appeared California was getting the coronavirus pandemic under control.



But researchers using computer models predicted at least 100-thousand more Americans would die by February—even with safety guidelines in place.



So what do computers say now about when the pandemic might end?