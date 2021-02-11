LA Times Today: ‘The Science Behind the Coronavirus’ explores why virus is mutating

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The coronavirus pandemic has reached an unsettling new phase, with variant strains of the virus popping up around the world—including here in California.



In order to explain how these variants came to be and what they mean for public health, Los Angeles Times executive chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has released a third installment of his video series, “The Science Behind the Coronavirus.”



Here, Dr. Soon-Shiong speaks with scientist Tulio de Oliveira, a virus hunter based in South Africa, who recently discovered the highly contagious variant that has exploded there, and is now here in the US.