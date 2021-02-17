LA Times Today: Dr. Anthony Fauci on coronavirus variants, COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, and reopening safely

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As the worldwide coronavirus vaccine roll-out continues, questions about efficacy, virus variants and how to re-open safely remain.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has continued his role advising the government through ever-changing COVID best practices through the Biden transition.



Dr. Fauci joins us with the most recent update and, as promised, to answer your questions.