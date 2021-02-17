Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 07:46
LA Times Today: Dr. Anthony Fauci on coronavirus variants, COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, and reopening safely
Share
Science

LA Times Today: Dr. Anthony Fauci on coronavirus variants, COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, and reopening safely

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
As the worldwide coronavirus vaccine roll-out continues, questions about efficacy, virus variants and how to re-open safely remain.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has continued his role advising the government through ever-changing COVID best practices through the Biden transition.

Dr. Fauci joins us with the most recent update and, as promised, to answer your questions.
ScienceVideos: Latest