LA Times Today: Mysterious sea lion cancer linked to DDT and other toxic chemicals in the ocean
Marine scientists have linked DDT and PCBS dumped along the California coast decades ago to a mysterious cancer that’s killing sea lions.
L.A. Times environmental reporter Rosanna Xia wrote about what this means for humans swimming, surfing and fishing in these same waters.
