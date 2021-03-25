LA Times Today: Deep-sea ‘Roombas’ will comb ocean floor for DDT waste barrels
We have an update on the L.A. Times’ extensive reporting about the toxic chemical DDT, which was dumped decades ago in the waters near Santa Catalina Island.
Scientists from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography are turning to high-tech robots described as “deep sea Roombas” to survey the DDT dumping site.
L.A. Times environmental reporter Rosanna Xia broke the story.
