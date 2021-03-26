Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Which vaccine is the best one?
Which vaccine is the best one?

Experts say you should take whichever vaccine you can get.

Dr. Paula Cannon talks about whether any one type of COVID-19 vaccine is better than the others (no, not really).
