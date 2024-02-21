LA Times Today: Science can explain a broken heart. Could science help heal mine?

There is the old adage about how time heals all wounds, but some things take longer to mend than others.



Heartbreak can be a rite of passage in one stage of your life and a completely debilitating experience in another. Research shows that heartbreak isn’t limited to emotional pain alone, it can affect our brains and bodies as well.



L.A. Times staff writer Todd Martens asked researchers if science could help mend his broken heart.