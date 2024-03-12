LA Times Today: The new beauty regimen: Lose weight with Ozempic, tighten up with cosmetic surgery

Ozempic hit the market in 2017 as a drug for patients with diabetes, but now it’s being used as a quick-fix for weight loss. L.A. Times wealth reporter Andrea Chang wrote about why, within months of being prescribed the drug, users are following up with a trip to the plastic surgeon.