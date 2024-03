LA Times Today: Do vegetarians smell different than meat-eaters? A strange encounter led me to find out

Can a mountain lion detect a vegetarian by scent? L.A. Times staff writer Susanne Rust really wanted to know.



After 40 years of witnessing her father transform into a vegetarian right before hunting season, she wanted to learn more about the science behind her dad’s deer hunting rituals.