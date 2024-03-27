LA Times Today: Scientists warn that a crucial ocean current could collapse, altering global weather

The ocean’s currents circulate water around the world and that helps regulate global and regional climates. But, a new study found that one of the most important current systems in the Atlantic Ocean could face a catastrophic collapse this century, causing extreme climate events all over the world.



L.A. Times reporter Hayley Smith brought Lisa McRee the story.