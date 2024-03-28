LA Times Today: More parents are delaying their kids’ vaccines, and it’s alarming pediatricians

As measles cases pop up in California and elsewhere, pediatricians are becoming more concerned with one group of children – babies and toddlers with vaccine – hesitant parents.



Jenny Gold writes about early childhood development and education for the L.A. Times. She joined Lisa McRee with more on this health concern.