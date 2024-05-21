LA Times Today: A mother’s loss launches a global effort to fight antibiotic resistance

Before passing away from cystic fibrosis and an unconquerable, drug-resistant infection, Mallory Smith instructed her mother to share her journal chronicling the grief and pain she suffered, if it could help others.



Not only has Mallory’s mom followed those wishes, she also made it her mission to launch a global effort to educate the public on the impact of antibiotic resistance.



L.A. Times science and medicine reporter Corinne Purtill joined Lisa McRee with Mallory’s story.