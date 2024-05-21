LA Times Today: What you need to know about the bird flu outbreak, concerns about raw milk, and more

Concerns over the bird flu virus have escalated after federal officials discovered the avian flu in a Texas dairy herd back in March. Since then, there are reports the virus has spread to at least 36 herds of cows across nine states.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Susanne Rust has the latest on what experts want consumers to know about raw milk.