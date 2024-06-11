LA Times Today: Are pet dogs and cats the weak link in bird flu surveillance?

A strain of highly pathogenic avian flu virus known as H5N1 has spread in dairy cows in at least ten states.



In recent weeks, at least three human infections have been confirmed in dairy workers who had contact with the cows. All three developed symptoms of eye infections known as conjunctivitis – with the latest out of Michigan.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Susanne Rust wrote about why our pets are also at risk of contracting bird flu.