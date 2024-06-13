LA Times Today: These researchers examined 20 years of data on same-sex marriage. Here’s what they found

In 2004, only 31 percent of Americans supported same-sex marriage, while 60 percent were opposed. Many against the idea said expanding the definition of marriage beyond the union of man and woman would undermine the institution and destabilize families.



Twenty years later, researchers from the Rand Corporation are crunching the numbers to find out if their fears were justified.



L.A. Times reporter Karen Kaplan covers science and medical research. She joined Lisa McRee with details.