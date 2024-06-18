LA Times Today: Millions of Americans need drugs like Ozempic. Will it bankrupt the healthcare system?

Medications like Ozempic and Wegovy can drastically improve the health of tens of millions of Americans who struggle with obesity and related diseases like diabetes.



But some lawmakers and healthcare advocates say their cost prevents many patients from accessing them and the high prices have the potential to bankrupt our entire healthcare system.



Karen Kaplan covers science and medical research for the L.A. Times. She joined Lisa McRee with more.