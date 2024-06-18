LA Times Today: Want to live to 100? That may depend on your sex

When Martha Stewart posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue at the age of 81, she really showed us what’s it’s like to win the longevity lottery. While not everyone’s striving to become a swimsuit model in their golden years, the concept of living in good health rather than just living is a reachable goal.



Maddy Dychtwald is the author of a new book called “Ageless Aging: A Woman’s Guide to Increasing Healthspan, Brainspan and Lifespan,” and she joined Lisa McRee with more.