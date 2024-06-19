LA Times Today: Can money conquer death? How wealthy people are trying to live forever
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
In the 1992 movie “Death Becomes Her,” a mysterious potion grants eternal life to the person who drinks it – but immortality comes at a price. In real life, delaying aging comes with a price tag as well.
L.A. Times business reporter Andrea Chang brought Lisa McRee the scoop on where the wealthy are finding their fountains of youth.
L.A. Times business reporter Andrea Chang brought Lisa McRee the scoop on where the wealthy are finding their fountains of youth.