Introduction: The Science Behind the Coronavirus, Series II

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times, offers an overview of the second installment of our “The Science Behind the Coronavirus” series. This second series will examine why COVID-19 is a long-term threat to the global community and what scientists are doing to develop treatments and search for a vaccine.



Soon-Shiong is a surgeon and scientist who has spent his career studying the human immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. He is also the chairman and chief executive of NantWorks and the owner of or investor in a number of companies, including ImmunityBio and NantKwest, which are currently researching immunotherapies for COVID-19.

