NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011

For the first time in nine years, NASA astronauts launched to orbit from U.S. soil. And for the first time ever, their ride to space was a craft designed and owned by a private company. Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley rocketed to space Saturday afternoon aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, en route to the International Space Station.



Despite some initial weather concerns, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:22 p.m. EDT. The capsule is set to dock at the station early Sunday morning at 10:29 a.m. EDT.



