LA Times Today: Children who survive shootings endure huge health obstacles and costs
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Gun-related injuries are one of the leading causes of death for America’s kids. For the thousands of children who survive a shooting, the long road to recovery can be fraught. As their stories fade from the headlines and health challenges mount, some childhood survivors complain of feeling like the forgotten victims of America’s gun problem.
Liz Szabo is a senior correspondent with KFF Health News and she joined Lisa McRee with the story.
Liz Szabo is a senior correspondent with KFF Health News and she joined Lisa McRee with the story.