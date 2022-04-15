LA Times Today: A COVID guide for teens to help vaccine-hesitant parents

According to statewide data, 25.8% of kids between the ages of 12 to 17 remain unvaccinated. That’s a little less than 819,000 young people.



Arin Parsa is the founder of Teens For Vaccines and Ani Chaglasian is an ambassador for the group. They work with unvaccinated teens and help them approach parents who may be vaccine hesitant.