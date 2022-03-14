LA Times Today: What can we expect for future COVID vaccines?

Los Angeles is turning a corner in the pandemic, like much of the nation. Seventy-one percent of L.A. County is fully vaccinated. Restrictions are easing. Masks are coming off. All of this in large part due to the vaccines. But there are still questions: What will future vaccines look like? Will we need an annual booster shot? And could COVID science help treat other diseases like cancer?



L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria spoke with two experts — Dr. Vivek Naranbhai with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institutes and the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.



We should also point out, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the chairman of the Los Angeles Times, is CEO of the biotech company ImmunityBio, which is manufacturing a COVID vaccine created by Dr. Hotez and his team.