LA Times Today: What a dog’s breed can, and can’t, tell you about its behavior

According to the American Kennel Club, poodles, German shepherds, and French bulldogs were among the most popular dog breeds of 2021.



People pay thousands of dollars for these prized pups, in hopes of getting a dog with the perfect demeanor.



But new research published in the journal, “Science” found breeds don’t actually determine a dog’s behavior or personality.



L.A. Times reporter Corinne Purtill joined us with more.