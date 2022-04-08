LA Times Today: This could be the moment to free the U.S. from Russia and all oil barons

Russia is one of the largest oil producers in the world and the Ukrainian conflict has caused gas prices to skyrocket.



L.A. Times Sammy Roth wrote that one way to combat our dependence on oil is to move faster on clean energy.