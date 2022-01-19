LA Times Today: How COVID changes the brain

Nearly two years into this pandemic, we’ve learned that COVID affects more than just the lungs. It also causes a disconcerting array of cognitive and psychiatric problems. And doctors now suspect the coronavirus is mounting a direct attack on the brain.



Dr. Maura Boldrini, a neuroscientist at Columbia University, says new research could have far-reaching implications for other mental illnesses beyond COVID.