Science Perseid meteor shower 2015 Aug 13, 2015 | 7:44 AM The Perseids occur every year at this time, but 2015 was expected to be spectacular because of the new moon (no moonlight to flood the sky). The meteor showers were at their peak between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.