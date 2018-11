Suicides and overdoses push down U.S. life expectancy

A baby born last year in the U.S. is expected to live about 78 years and 7 months, on average. An American born in 2015 or 2016 was expected to live about a month longer, and one born in 2014 about two months longer than that.

The suicide rate was 14 deaths per 100,000 people. That's the highest since at least 1975.

The percentage of suicides due to drug overdose has been inching downward.

Deaths from flu and pneumonia rose by about 6%. The 2017-2018 flu season was one of the worst in more than a decade, and some of the deaths from early in that season appeared in the new death dates.

West Virginia was once again the state with the highest rate of drug overdose deaths. The CDC did not release state rates for suicides.

Death rates for heroin, methadone and prescription opioid painkillers were flat. But deaths from the powerful painkiller fentanyl and its close opioid cousins continued to soar in 2017.