Part 6: The Race for a Vaccine

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times, closes the second installment of our special series, “The Science Behind the Coronavirus,” with a look at how scientists are exploring ways to develop a COVID-19 vaccine by training the body’s immune system to prevent the infection. Among the companies racing to develop a vaccine is Soon-Shiong’s own company, ImmunityBio.



Soon-Shiong is a surgeon and scientist who has spent his career studying the human immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. He is also the chairman and chief executive of NantWorks and the owner of or investor in a number of companies, including ImmunityBio and NantKwest, which are currently researching immunotherapies for COVID-19.

