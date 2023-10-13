LA Times Today: Inside the long battle to maintain Mt. Wilson Observatory
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
High in the mountains outside of Los Angeles sits Mt. Wilson Observatory, where some of science’s greatest discoveries were made.
But as the observatory approaches its 120th anniversary, its future is almost as unclear as L.A.’s sometimes smoggy skies.
L.A. Times science reporter Corinne Purtill took Lisa McRee inside the fight to maintain Mt. Wilson Observatory.
But as the observatory approaches its 120th anniversary, its future is almost as unclear as L.A.’s sometimes smoggy skies.
L.A. Times science reporter Corinne Purtill took Lisa McRee inside the fight to maintain Mt. Wilson Observatory.