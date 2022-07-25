LA Times Today: With determination and new therapies, there’s hope for paralysis patients

When six-year-old Ignacio landed on U.S. soil after fleeing Cuba with his dad in 1997, he worked diligently to reach his goals to become a U.S. fighter pilot.



At one point he was attending Georgia State University for his business degree, Georgia Tech for ROTC aerospace studies, earning a pilot license on the weekends and holding down a job at a bank, all at the same time.



He was just weeks away from a commission in the Air Force and beginning his undergraduate pilot training when the unthinkable happened.